Thurs 6/4, Ella Bailey Park in Magnolia, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts from Ella Bailey Park in Magnolia FEATURING: Pagliacci Pizza, 'By the Shore' Book, Donut Day, Megan Hilty, Whale Bathtub, and What's up This Week?

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle pizzeria delivers free treats from local businesses - Get cookies, coffee or cinnamon rolls with your pizza and help support local business

By the Shore: Exploring the Pacific Northwest Coast Like a Local - Bainbridge author writes a guide to getting the most out of Pacific Northwests bountiful beaches

Celebrate with doughnuts in the Pacific Northwest - On National Doughnut Day or any day, you can get your dose of donuts throughout the northwest.

Catching up with Broadway sensation and Bellevue native Megan Hilty - The singer and actress reunited with the cast of 'Smash' in May, and says there's a chance the show could return to television.