Mon 6/29, Seattle Storm's COVID-19 Relief, Milkvue's Mochi Donuts, and more - Full Episode KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Buddy the Dog, WA teenagers: James Ades & Harris Weiskopf on 'World of Dance', Chef Corso's Thai noodles, Kitsap's Stump House, Snohomish Red Cross Hero.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Storm's Breanna Stewart and teammates offer one of a kind experiences for COVID Relief - Auction items up for bid include a cooking class and a private ball handling session.

The tasty place where the American donut meets Japanese mochi - Milkvue Handcrafted Donuts treats every batch like an art project. In partnership with South Sound Magazine.

Senior dog in Burien becomes unlikely friends with Puget Sound marine life - An unlikely but perfect match: Buddy The Dog and sea lions.

Seattle-area friends tell a moving story on World of Dance - James and Harris' dance showcased the importance of friendship in tough times - and moved them into the Duels.

Gourmet meals in the wild: The Seattle chef out to change camp cooking - Trade beanie weenies and s'mores for Thai noodle bowls and chocolate fondue.

Short hike to a cool spot: Guillemot Cove stump house - Live out your Shrek or Hobbit fantasies with this easy hike to a stump house.