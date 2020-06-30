Mon 6/29, Seattle Storm's COVID-19 Relief, Milkvue's Mochi Donuts, and more - Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Storm's Breanna Stewart and teammates offer one of a kind experiences for COVID Relief - Auction items up for bid include a cooking class and a private ball handling session.
The tasty place where the American donut meets Japanese mochi - Milkvue Handcrafted Donuts treats every batch like an art project. In partnership with South Sound Magazine.
Senior dog in Burien becomes unlikely friends with Puget Sound marine life - An unlikely but perfect match: Buddy The Dog and sea lions.
Seattle-area friends tell a moving story on World of Dance - James and Harris' dance showcased the importance of friendship in tough times - and moved them into the Duels.
Gourmet meals in the wild: The Seattle chef out to change camp cooking - Trade beanie weenies and s'mores for Thai noodle bowls and chocolate fondue.
Short hike to a cool spot: Guillemot Cove stump house - Live out your Shrek or Hobbit fantasies with this easy hike to a stump house.
Snohomish County hero saves stranger's life in an unlikely place - Louise and Dennis Furgier were having a regular Tuesday date night until Dennis heart stopped working -- until Matt Stirk jumped in to help him survive.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.