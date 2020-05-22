Thurs 5/21, KING 5 Evening from Angela Poe Russell's Backyard, Full Episode

FEATURING: Lakewood Opera singer, Silly Walks in Tacoma, SmallTalk - Quarantine Food, Bandana Boardgame, and Janelle Monae of 'Homecoming'.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from her backyard. FEATURING: Lakewood Opera singer, Silly Walks in Tacoma, SmallTalk - Quarantine Food, Bandana Boardgame, and Janelle Monae of 'Homecoming'.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Lakewood native rises to become Opera's newest star - 33-year-old J'nai Bridges is set to take Opera's biggest stage, in arguably the most coveted role.

Silly rule spreading smiles all around this Tacoma neighborhood - How an old Monty Python sketch has inspired fun times among neighbors

Quarantine cuisine doubles as at-home entertainment - SmallTalk - Kids share their food favorites.

This Bellingham duo created a Washington-themed board game on a bandana - The Evergreen Bandana Game is a wearable board game, all about the great state of Washington!