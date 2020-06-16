Mon 6/15, KING 5 Evening from Angela Poe Russell's Backyard, Full Episode

FEATURING: Pride Online Celebration, Ballard's Detroit-style Pie, Cairnspring Mills Film, Movies Suggestions, Red Cross Heroe Award & Josh Gad of the 'Artemis Fowl.'

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from her backyard. FEATURING: Pride Online Celebration, Ballard's Detroit-style Pie, Cairnspring Mills Film, Movies Suggestions, Red Cross Heroe Award & Josh Gad of the Artemis Fowl.

How you can celebrate Pride online this year - Pride may not be happening in person this year, but that doesn't mean it's canceled. There are plenty of ways to celebrate and honor Pride online!

Indulge your pizza craving with Detroit-style pie in Ballard - Neighborhood restaurant Sunny Hill is now open for takeout.

Visit the one community in Washington that never runs out of flour - Young filmmakers team up to tell the story of Cairnspring Mills.

5 Movies -

Amazing teamwork saving the life of this talented senior student - When Lul Palek's losing his breath, Nya Palek connected with John Chenoweth just a phone call away to save his life.