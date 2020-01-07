Tues 6/30, Crossed Paw Bakery's dog treats in Olympia, and more - Full Episode KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Fun With Masks, Almanqal Grill Mediterranean Cuisine in Wallingford, Draze's Black Wealth Movement, and Chef Makini's vegetarian BLT.

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening virtually.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Fun with mask -

Falafel, pita, and spicy hummus made from scratch in Seattle? Yes, please! - Almanqal Grill in Wallingford is owned by Iraqi refugees and longtime friends.

Plant-based Chef Makini Howell makes her version of a BLT - Makini's Kitchen - Fried green tomatoes are the star of the dish.

Hip-hop artist from Seattle uses music to inspire black wealth movement - The song "Building Black Wealth" by Dumi Maraire, who goes by DRAZE, has more than 2 million views on social media.

Band in Seattle is back, kicking off season 7 with social distancing rules in place - Bringing live music performances for more than 6 years.