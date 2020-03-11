Mon 11/2, The Good Society Brewery & Public House, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Ellen Meny and Jose Cedeno host from West Seattle's Good Society Brewery & Public House. FEATURING: Brandy Clark, the Art Avenue Bus, the Vacation Angel Network ...

SEATTLE — Ellen Meny and Jose Cedeno host from West Seattle's Good Society Brewery & Public House. (2701 California Ave SW unit a, Seattle, WA 98116) This 2020 GABF Small Brewpub of the year donates a portion of the profit from each pint they sell to a local nonprofit.

TONIGHT'S FEATURED STORIES

Interview with Brandy Clark: How Brandy Clark pivoted during the pandemic, The Morton, Wash singer-songwriter credits her hometown with teaching her resilience.

Sip House Coffee: "Vietnamese coffee is the best," U-District Café gives customers a big boost, Sip House makes robust Vietnamese Coffees and Bubble Tea, "It's very concentrated. You need a shot of that, you're done for the day!"

The Art Avenue Bus: The Art Avenue Bus takes creativity on the road, Smart with Art's Amy Friedman is getting creative about bringing art education to kids who are learning from home.