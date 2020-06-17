Tue 6/16, Tacoma's Camp Bar, Darrel the Doge, rock n' roll face masks, and more Full Episode KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Tacoma's Camp Bar, Nolan Harris, Queer Youth of Faith Day, Darrel the Skateboarder Dog, Makini's Grill Indoor Kabob, and Red Cross Heroes.

Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, and Angela Poe Russell host together virtually, from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Tacoma bar offers tents to customers who want to keep socially distant - The Camp Bar is trying something new to make customers happy campers.

Caricature artists hit hard by summer event cancellations - Artist and small business owner Nolan Harris furloughed his staff and is already looking toward next year.

Pride Month brings new event and new anthem for LGBTQ youth of faith - "Beloved Arise" unveils new theme song as it announces inaugural Queer Youth of Faith Day set for June 30th.

Skateboarding isn't this dog's only trick - This Lynnwood pooch also comforts those in need.

Grill indoors with this flavorful plant-based Kabob recipe - Makini's Kitchen - Cook these kabobs year-round with this great indoor recipe.