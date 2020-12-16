11 of Team Evening's favorite stories of 2020

We've shot more new stories than we can count this year... but here are a few of our favorites!

We absolutely loved all our new stories this year, but our staff revealed a few standouts. Check out our 2020 round-up below!

2020 was a difficult year for all of us -- but we at Team Evening hope we brought a little light and joy to your lives with stories of people's creativity, businesses innovation and the community coming together to support each other.

And if you're on their side of the street you might find yourself coerced by some young girls chanting “Silly walk, silly walk, silly walk” into doing something ...silly. “I think we've probably built a reputation,” laughs Rachel Waldman who moved into the home with her husband Yeti Sfreddo two years ago. Both are dedicated Monty Python fans, so they built signs marking the portion in front of their home as the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks.

There is something screwy happening in front of a big blue house in Tacoma.

Thus, the Hat Island Volunteer Garden was born. A group of residents dreamed up the garden as a way to pull the community together and grow something for the island - literally.

"People were getting a little testy from the COVID isolation, and this gave people an outlet to get something done," says Hat Island resident John Holte.

Hat Island is a tiny island about seven miles on the water from Everett. It's a private island that feels worlds away, with about sixty yearlong residents. That feeling is magnified in our current, quarantined world - Hat Island has closed off to most visitors, making it even more distant than before. And the residents were starting to feel that.

"The sea lions don't ever let him get too far away. They bring him back towards the shallower water. It's a beautiful communication they have," Dan says.

That's right -- these marine mammals and Buddy aren't enemies, but rather unlikely friends. They not only love playing together, but they keep each other safe.

"Sometimes they swim directly beneath him, and they're just toying with him the whole time."

When he hits the waters of this private beach, it's like he's a puppy again. His owner Dan Lishner says when seals and sea lions appear, Buddy dashes in.

At 12 years old, Buddy The Dog is one of Burien's most active senior residents.

“It's something that has always sparked my interest,” he tells me. “I’ve just been watching them go by since I was a little kid. It's kind of fun.” It always has been fun.

Together we've spent years waiting for trains, catching them climbing the Tehachapi Loop in California, on the bridges leading into Spokane, and along the Columbia River.

“You're almost sure to get a train if you stay around for a while,” he says.

There are probably more glamorous places to spend a summer day than a track side parking lot in Chehalis, but there's no place my teenage son, Cooper, would rather be right now.

Chisebuka opens the gate daily for people to explore, contribute, and he hopes, be inspired to plant their own gardens at home.

"Sometimes I spend 10 hours, 12 hours here, and it doesn't feel like that, because it's fun,” he said. His commitment isn’t simply based on his green thumb. Chisebuka sees a far greater purpose for every seed he sows. "I'm originally from Zambia, Africa,” he said. "When you're hungry and you're desperate, it really gets you. And I've been there. So that's what inspires me to really want to contribute to my community." tBUG is a community garden that fills 2.7 acres with lovingly planted flowers, vegetables, fruit, and edible plants.

Set just off 156th Ave SE, the garden – known as tBUG – was founded by Maybin Chisebuka. He brings childlike enthusiasm to everything he cultivates, and works the land almost every day regardless of weather.

The Bellevue Urban Garden is a place where plants and people grow together.

It was a true leap of faith for this candy maker.

Inside the little yellow stand, Christina hand-makes two-hundred and fifty different flavors that she sells throughout Washington and parts of Oregon at a variety of local markets. But fudge isn't all you can get when you pull up to the window: two years into running her fudge stand, Christina decided to start offering prayers. She put up a sign that says ‘Drive-Thru Prayer’.

"And while we were here making it and packaging it for our wholesale customers, people kept driving up for coffee. So we're like oh, yeah, we can open it up for retail too!”

"We were originally looking just for a commercial kitchen to make our fudge because we sell it mostly wholesale."

"It was a coffee stand that we turned into a fudge stand,” said WeDo Fudge owner Christina Norman.

It looks like a coffee place, but this Olympic Peninsula drive-through offers something sweeter.

Chapter eight : Kid Basketball Coach 10 Year Follow-Up

We first met Steven Shpreyregin in 2009, when he went by “Stevie” and was coaching a Seattle Parks and Recreation basketball league team.

He was also 12 years old.

A basketball fanatic, Shpreyregin loved to play. But he also wanted to coach his own team. The 6th grader approached the league on his own and requested a coaching position.

"It was kind of scary because there were a bunch of coaches and then me, and the coaches were probably like, 'Who's this?'” Stevie said. “It was kind of weird.”

But the city granted his request, and he became the youngest coach in the Cubs division. It was a first for the league, and a first glimpse of what Shpreyregin would someday become. Fast-forward eleven years, and basketball is still the central part of his life.