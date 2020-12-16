11 of Team Evening's favorite stories of 2020
We've shot more new stories than we can count this year... but here are a few of our favorites!
KING 5
-
Chapter one
Silly Walks in Tacoma
-
Chapter two
Community Garden at Hat Island
-
Chapter three
Buddy The Dog in Puget Sound
-
Chapter four
Teenage Railfan in Tacoma
-
Chapter five
Porch Performers in Seattle & beyond
-
Chapter six
Bellevue Urban Garden
-
Chapter seven
Drive Thru Fudge in Sequim
-
Chapter eight
Kid Basketball Coach 10 Year Follow-Up
-
Chapter nine
Card Game Maker in Seattle
-
Chapter ten
Clipper Round the World
-
Chapter eleven
Signs of Hope Around Washington
2020 was a difficult year for all of us -- but we at Team Evening hope we brought a little light and joy to your lives with stories of people's creativity, businesses innovation and the community coming together to support each other.
We absolutely loved all our new stories this year, but our staff revealed a few standouts. Check out our 2020 round-up below!
Chapter one: Silly Walks in Tacoma
There is something screwy happening in front of a big blue house in Tacoma.
Something loopy.
Something funny.
And if you're on their side of the street you might find yourself coerced by some young girls chanting “Silly walk, silly walk, silly walk” into doing something ...silly.
“I think we've probably built a reputation,” laughs Rachel Waldman who moved into the home with her husband Yeti Sfreddo two years ago. Both are dedicated Monty Python fans, so they built signs marking the portion in front of their home as the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks.
Chapter two: Community Garden at Hat Island
Hat Island is a tiny island about seven miles on the water from Everett. It's a private island that feels worlds away, with about sixty yearlong residents. That feeling is magnified in our current, quarantined world - Hat Island has closed off to most visitors, making it even more distant than before. And the residents were starting to feel that.
"People were getting a little testy from the COVID isolation, and this gave people an outlet to get something done," says Hat Island resident John Holte.
Thus, the Hat Island Volunteer Garden was born. A group of residents dreamed up the garden as a way to pull the community together and grow something for the island - literally.
Chapter three: Buddy The Dog in Puget Sound
At 12 years old, Buddy The Dog is one of Burien's most active senior residents.
When he hits the waters of this private beach, it's like he's a puppy again. His owner Dan Lishner says when seals and sea lions appear, Buddy dashes in.
"Sometimes they swim directly beneath him, and they're just toying with him the whole time."
That's right -- these marine mammals and Buddy aren't enemies, but rather unlikely friends. They not only love playing together, but they keep each other safe.
"The sea lions don't ever let him get too far away. They bring him back towards the shallower water. It's a beautiful communication they have," Dan says.
Chapter four: Teenage Railfan in Tacoma
There are probably more glamorous places to spend a summer day than a track side parking lot in Chehalis, but there's no place my teenage son, Cooper, would rather be right now.
“You're almost sure to get a train if you stay around for a while,” he says.
And so we wait.
Together we've spent years waiting for trains, catching them climbing the Tehachapi Loop in California, on the bridges leading into Spokane, and along the Columbia River.
“It's something that has always sparked my interest,” he tells me. “I’ve just been watching them go by since I was a little kid. It's kind of fun.”
It always has been fun.
Chapter five: Porch Performers in Seattle & beyond
A tribute to all the porch performers through quarantine...
Chapter six: Bellevue Urban Garden
The Bellevue Urban Garden is a place where plants and people grow together.
Set just off 156th Ave SE, the garden – known as tBUG – was founded by Maybin Chisebuka. He brings childlike enthusiasm to everything he cultivates, and works the land almost every day regardless of weather.
"Sometimes I spend 10 hours, 12 hours here, and it doesn't feel like that, because it's fun,” he said.
His commitment isn’t simply based on his green thumb. Chisebuka sees a far greater purpose for every seed he sows.
"I'm originally from Zambia, Africa,” he said. "When you're hungry and you're desperate, it really gets you. And I've been there. So that's what inspires me to really want to contribute to my community."
tBUG is a community garden that fills 2.7 acres with lovingly planted flowers, vegetables, fruit, and edible plants.
Chisebuka opens the gate daily for people to explore, contribute, and he hopes, be inspired to plant their own gardens at home.
Chapter seven: Drive Thru Fudge in Sequim
It looks like a coffee place, but this Olympic Peninsula drive-through offers something sweeter.
"It was a coffee stand that we turned into a fudge stand,” said WeDo Fudge owner Christina Norman.
"We were originally looking just for a commercial kitchen to make our fudge because we sell it mostly wholesale."
Christina found her kitchen inside a shuttered coffee stand west of Sequim.
"And while we were here making it and packaging it for our wholesale customers, people kept driving up for coffee. So we're like oh, yeah, we can open it up for retail too!”
Inside the little yellow stand, Christina hand-makes two-hundred and fifty different flavors that she sells throughout Washington and parts of Oregon at a variety of local markets. But fudge isn't all you can get when you pull up to the window: two years into running her fudge stand, Christina decided to start offering prayers. She put up a sign that says ‘Drive-Thru Prayer’.
It was a true leap of faith for this candy maker.
Chapter eight: Kid Basketball Coach 10 Year Follow-Up
We first met Steven Shpreyregin in 2009, when he went by “Stevie” and was coaching a Seattle Parks and Recreation basketball league team.
He was also 12 years old.
A basketball fanatic, Shpreyregin loved to play. But he also wanted to coach his own team. The 6th grader approached the league on his own and requested a coaching position.
"It was kind of scary because there were a bunch of coaches and then me, and the coaches were probably like, 'Who's this?'” Stevie said. “It was kind of weird.”
But the city granted his request, and he became the youngest coach in the Cubs division. It was a first for the league, and a first glimpse of what Shpreyregin would someday become. Fast-forward eleven years, and basketball is still the central part of his life.
"I remember that first interview we did, and I was so nervous doing that,” he said, laughing.
At age 23, Stevie now goes by “Steven.” But his love for the game - and his determination - never changed.
Chapter nine: Card Game Maker in Seattle
Leslie Pierson admits she started this project with one goal: to make the "Old Maid" card game go away.
"It was one of those games whenever anyone suggested playing, it would drive me crazy. The whole goal is- don't end up with the older lady deemed too old to marry. I can't believe we're still playing this," Pierson said. "That's not a message you want to give a child that the worst thing that can happen is to be an older lady without children."
Then one, day her son Alex, gave her some great advice: Stop complaining and just make it better. Together, they created "Bold Made." It plays similarly to Old Maid, except the goal is to end up with bold women.
Chapter ten: Clipper Round the World
The Clipper Round the World Race is one of the most challenging and life-changing voyages a person can experience. The race lasts nearly a year and consists of 11 different boats completing 8 different "legs" to sail around the globe. ANYONE can apply to be part of the crew... even if you have no previous sailing experience.
KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno was up for the ride and joined Team Seattle. In Summer 2019, he headed to Gosport, England to begin four levels of training.
“Training is intensive, a lot of information and physical labor, everything on a race boat needs to be done by hand,” said Ben Keitch.
The race officially started in London in September 2019, and the fleet will complete its 40,000-mile-long nautical circumnavigation in August 2020.
READ MORE: The 21-day race of a lifetime in the Southern Ocean – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020
Chapter eleven: Signs of Hope Around Washington
Viewers share photos capturing messages of solidarity and support across Washington.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.