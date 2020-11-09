x
KING 5 Evening

Evening Shows

Thurs 9/10, Tacoma Ocean Fest - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Tacoma's ocean photographer, Fantasy photographer, 'The Home Edit' of Netflix, Traci Schneider helps families tackle autism, Andy's Fish House, and more.
Credit: KING 5
Saint Bryan at Tacoma Ocean Fest

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Tacoma Ocean Fest.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The Tacoma ocean photographer who totally immerses himself in his subject - Dean Burke's photographs are among the highlights of 2020's Tacoma Ocean Fest. 

This photographer empowers women with her mystical art - Dawndra Budd uses her photography skills and Photoshop to create ethereal, mystical images that empower her models. 

Three tips to whip your messy space into shape - The experts from 'The Home Edit' say you can make major organizational changes without much effort. 

Artist celebrates the tremendous impact of 'Iconic Black Women' 

How Traci Schneider is helping families like hers tackle autism - She'll be sharing her story at this years 'Women to Watch' speaker series. Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.

Andy's Fish House in Snohomish does food to go - by fishing pole - Where fishermen catch fish when nothing's biting.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.