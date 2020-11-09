Thurs 9/10, Tacoma Ocean Fest - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Tacoma Ocean Fest.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The Tacoma ocean photographer who totally immerses himself in his subject - Dean Burke's photographs are among the highlights of 2020's Tacoma Ocean Fest.
This photographer empowers women with her mystical art - Dawndra Budd uses her photography skills and Photoshop to create ethereal, mystical images that empower her models.
Three tips to whip your messy space into shape - The experts from 'The Home Edit' say you can make major organizational changes without much effort.
How Traci Schneider is helping families like hers tackle autism - She'll be sharing her story at this years 'Women to Watch' speaker series. Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.
Andy's Fish House in Snohomish does food to go - by fishing pole - Where fishermen catch fish when nothing's biting.
