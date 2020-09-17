Wed 9/16, Tacoma Art Museum - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Woodland Park Zoo's Urban Carnivore Game, Whidbey Island Memorial Tree, Hispanic Heritage Box, Sharon Stone of Netflix's Horror 'Ratched', and more.

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Tacoma Art Museum

Urban carnivore game reveals the wildlife in our own backyards - Explore Issaquah's wild side with a new app from Woodland Park Zoo

Memorial trees offer alternative way to honor loved ones - Earth Sanctuary on Whidbey Island offers a unique way to celebrate life. #k5evening

Delicious offerings from 10 local Latinx businesses in one box - The "Hispanic Heritage Box" is curated and delivered by Savor Seattle.

Sharon Stone admits she struggled with self-confidence before taking role in 'Ratched' - The Oscar winner stars in the new Netflix horror series, streaming Sept. 18.

The Northwest Film Forum's Local Sightings festival goes online - Be sure to check out the music video, "Bigfoot".

Vegan Carbonara?! Yaaaaas! This delicious recipe is meat and dairy free - An Italian favorite gets a plant-based makeover from plant-based Chef-extraordinaire, Makini Howell.