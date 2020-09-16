x
Tues 9/15, Portland Sleestak, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening.

FEATURING: Ciscoe's tips on Planting Tomatoes, Stars of TV series 'Trasnplant', Wil Wheaton of 'Rent-A-Pal' horror movie, and Jet City Beignet.
Credit: KINGTV

Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, and Saint Bryan host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The Sleestak makes a comeback in Portland - Costumed man wants to remind his hometown it's fun to be weird. 

Ciscoe Tomatoes

Transplant SAT

Des Moines actor Cassidy Huff breaks stereotypes of disabilities with new role on Netflix show - "I didn’t see people who looked like me on TV or in movies," said Huff, 18. Her character, Eleanor, debuts this week on the animated show "Spirit Riding Free."

Wil Wheaton plays a "demented Mr. Rogers" in new horror film - The actor talks about his role in Rent-A-Pal and mental health in the time of COVID. 

This West Seattle beignet stand has fans around Washington - Jet City Beignet sells their delicious beignets every weekend - and fans are traveling from all around to get a taste.

