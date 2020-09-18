Thurs 9/17, Museum of Pop Culture, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
PNW wilderness plays leading role in The Dark Divide - New movie features well known stars, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and a bit of Bigfoot - story sponsored by Washington Tourism Alliance.
Hop in the Jeep for the animal experience of a lifetime! - The Keeper Adventure Tours are back with extra safety precautions.
Disney's "Mulan" breathes new life into classic tale - One of Mulan's stars shared what makes her most proud about the film.
Sarah Paulson of 'Ratched' reveals her Judy Davis "problem" - They star alongside Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock and Jon Jon Briones in the new Netflix horror series.
"Birds in Shoes" is the Facebook group you should be joining right now - Snohomish artist Jim Sorensen draws birds in shoes, and his art has attracted fans around the world.
