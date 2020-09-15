x
Mon 9/14, La Chingona Taqueria in Bellevue - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Hip Hop Artist from Renton, Extreme Jose: Rock Climbing, 'The Sober Curator' fun website, Washington's Food Assistance Program, Home Kit Scone, and more.
Angela Poe Russell at La Chingona Taqueria - Food Truck in Bellevue

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Chingona Taqueria in Bellevue.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Celebrate Mexican Restaurant Week with La Chingona Taqueria - A Bellevue food truck selling Mexico City-style street tacos.

Movie Posters Senior

Hip Hop Artist from Renton inspires confidence and joy with new song "Worthy" - Dave B will donate all proceeds from the song to three non-profits, that directly impact black lives.

Venturing higher and higher into the world of rock climbing - Learn how to rock climb safely in the North Cascades.

'The Sober Curator' showcases fun ways to lead a dry lifestyle - The website was launched in Bellevue and features contributing writers from around the country. 

Sharing his personal story to help stop hunger - Food insecurity is at an all-time high in Washington, here's how to help.

Get your Fisher Fair Scone fix with a new at-home kit - The box contains scone mix, raspberry jam, and signature packaging.

