Mon 9/14, La Chingona Taqueria in Bellevue - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Chingona Taqueria in Bellevue.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Celebrate Mexican Restaurant Week with La Chingona Taqueria - A Bellevue food truck selling Mexico City-style street tacos.
Movie Posters Senior -
Hip Hop Artist from Renton inspires confidence and joy with new song "Worthy" - Dave B will donate all proceeds from the song to three non-profits, that directly impact black lives.
Venturing higher and higher into the world of rock climbing - Learn how to rock climb safely in the North Cascades.
'The Sober Curator' showcases fun ways to lead a dry lifestyle - The website was launched in Bellevue and features contributing writers from around the country.
Sharing his personal story to help stop hunger - Food insecurity is at an all-time high in Washington, here's how to help.
Get your Fisher Fair Scone fix with a new at-home kit - The box contains scone mix, raspberry jam, and signature packaging.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.