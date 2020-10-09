Wed 9/9, Washington's Jewish Community, Free Meals from Father-Daughter Cancer Survivors, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Chef Tom Douglas' Summer Fruit Preservation, Celebrating WA Cider Week, 'The Home Edit' show on Netflix, Emani Burkhart's Star Jar, and Jake Prendez' Art.

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening.

Washington's Jewish community predates statehood - Seattle had a Jewish mayor in 1875.

Father/daughter cancer patients deliver gourmet meals to say thanks - Fine Dine Front Lines feeds hospital workers and supports restaurants during COVID.

Have extra summer fruit? Here's how to preserve it! - Chef Tom Douglas shows us how to get spirited with strawberries.

Celebrate a socially distant Washington Cider Week! - Washington Cider Week is from September 10th-20th, and features plenty of ways to enjoy the tasty autumnal beverage.

Get your life in order with inspiration from 'The Home Edit' - The new show is now streaming on Netflix.

Seattle teen spreading joy and justice with jars of stars - Emani Burkhart's business Wish Upon A Star Jar brings the lights in the night sky down to us.