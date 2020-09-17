Vegan Carbonara?! Yaaaaas! This delicious recipe is meat and dairy free

SEATTLE — A traditional carbonara is made with eggs, bacon or pancetta, and cheese. So it's basically just about the least vegan dish there could be. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how she makes it meat and dairy free.
Recipe: Makini Howell's Vegan Summer Corn Carbonara with Everyday Italian Salad
Carbonara Ingredients
- 2 ears corn
- ¼ lb smoked tofu or tempeh bacon
- ½ small red onion, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 8 ounces spaghetti
- ½ cup cream
- ½ cup vegan Parmesan cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Chives, for serving
Everyday Italian Salad
- 2 ounces mixed spring greens (or whatever greens you prefer)
- ¼ a small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 cups croutons,
- 1/2 cup vegan Parmesan cheese,
- ¼ cup sliced pepperoncini peppers
- Store-bought Italian dressing
Directions
- Cut the corn off the cob with a sharp knife. Transfer kernels to a bowl and firmly scrape the knife against the cob to release any liquid. Discard the cobs.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the tempeh bacon and cook until it’s crisp, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the tempeh bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
- Add the red onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s tender, about 4 minutes. Add the corn and garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant about 3 minutes. Season with the salt and red pepper flakes and reserve over low heat.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Scoop out and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the pasta.
- Stir the pasta water into the corn mixture. Raise heat to medium and bring the liquid to a gentle simmer. Add the pasta to the skillet and toss to combine.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the cream. Add to the skillet and toss well to coat. Add the Parmesan, plenty of black pepper and reserved tempeh bacon and toss to combine. Garnish with the chives.