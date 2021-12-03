Baking tasty gluten-free cookies is a family affair in Chehalis

The Pacific Northwest Cookie Company relies on family members to reach success. #k5evening

CHEHALIS, Wash. — “We never thought as a family that we would have an opportunity like this,” says Callie Carpenter, as she stuffs dough in a machine that will spout batches of perfectly portioned cookies. “This has already changed our family's future and destiny basically”.



It's baking day at the Pacific Northwest Cookie Company which means Callie and her family will make two-thousand cookies. Every one of them vegan, gluten-free and soy free.



Her brother Nate Carpenter inspired the company's healthy direction when, almost overnight, he became intolerant to gluten and dairy. His sister couldn't believe the things he was eating, “There was one that was shaped like a puck and it wasn't pliable,” she says. “It wasn't soft. It was a puck.”

Callie and her mom Susan tried to come up with a new recipe for cookies that Nate could eat. It was not easy, Eggs, butter, and sugar were "off the table." For 4 months they experimented, “Callie is a driven person,” says Susan, “She sets a goal and she will not stop until she achieves that goal.”

Finally, they presented Nathan with their signature 4 X 4 inch chocolate chip cookie. He thought they were so good that his family was playing a trick on him, “It almost tasted like I was eating my grandma's cookies or my mom's cookies.”



At last, Callie had a cookie she could sell but needed to recruit other family members to make the business work. First on board, her brother Alex, “He's like ‘Yes we're going to do this and I'm gonna help you however you need’.”

Nate Carpenter joined next. Among his many responsibilities is to test each batch to make sure they're gluten free. “He was like 'Callie, I have to be a part of it because it's kind of my company in a way',” laughs Callie



Her Mom isn't in the kitchen so much anymore, she does procurement and office work now, but now her Father, Denny Carpenter, is in charge of packaging, “We fondly have a nickname for him called the slow rapper. He hand stuff cookies into packages.”



Callie's stepsons Levi and Coltin Shankster are on clean-up detail, “They love helping and of course making their own cookie with the leftover dough.”