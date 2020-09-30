High tea service pivots to champagne toasts during the pandemic

Graham's RoyalTea in Bothell now offers to-go kits and can host small weddings. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Wash. — During the Royal Wedding week of 2018, Graham’s RoyalTea was serving guests five times a day.

The family-owned business located in Bothell featured a retail space, a room filled with costumes and hats where guests could play dress-up, and a dining area for high tea.

"We are a small mom and pop store, my husband and I run the business,” said owner Christy Graham. "We have traditionally done private tea party events."



But the centuries-old tradition came to an unceremonious halt when the pandemic hit. After nearly three years of successful operations, the Grahams had to change their business model or face closure.



"We very quickly pivoted and began to do something that I call the ‘tea party to-go,’” Christy said. "It is a fabulous traditional afternoon high tea that you can pick up and take and enjoy anywhere."



Each serving includes tea blends, three house-made finger sandwiches, two scones and three desserts from Bothell Baking Company, fresh fruit, freshly-made Devonshire cream and strawberry jam.

Customers bought the to-go boxes and held their own virtual tea parties with friends via Zoom.

But it wasn’t enough to keep the shop running. So the Grahams pivoted again.

“We did a very quick, elegant redecoration and created a beautiful atmosphere to have COVID weddings,” Christy said.



The former dining room now looks like a chapel, and the space can host small ceremonies for 20 people or less. Two large television screens mounted to the wall allow other guests to attend virtually. Graham’s offers all-inclusive elopement and wedding packages.

"A lot of people have had to postpone or cancel their weddings, and a lot of people are heartbroken right now because they want to begin their new married lives together,” Christy said. “And to be able to offer that? It brings us a tremendous amount of joy and fulfillment."



This small family business is still fighting to stay alive, but she hopes her family’s commitment to hospitality will help them weather the storm and come out even stronger.



“The silver lining would to be a greater part of our community, to offer more services, and to be here in the years to come to celebrate with our community in the milestones of their life,” she said.

Tea Party To-Go kits are $22 for adult single servings and $18 for kids.