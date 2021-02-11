The Living Wall is Climate Pledge Arena's Most Insta-worthy spot

The greenery lines a wall along the arena's main concourse offering a lush backdrop and symbol of its net-zero mission.

SEATTLE — Pictures from Climate Pledge Arena have been popping up on social media since its opening. Not from the concerts or Kraken games, but the arena's plants. It turns out one of the most Instagram-worthy places in the new building is its living wall.

The wall offers a dramatic entrance to the arena's main concourse. It features 27 different plant species covering nearly 1,700 vertical square feet or roughly the size of a house!

"I hope as people turn this corner and they enter the arena that they're just like, 'wow,'" said horticulturist David Brenner.

It was Brenner's job to bring the great outdoors inside Climate Pledge Arena. He and his team at Habitat Horticulture wanted to create a lush landscape inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

"It was designed to really inspire the visitors to look at nature and see how beautiful and diverse it is," said Brenner.

The greenery surrounds a series of LED monitors highlighting Climate Pledge's mission to become the world's first net-zero carbon certified arena. The planters are made from a material of Brenner's design using recycled water bottles. The irrigation system is also sustainable. It recirculates water collected from the wall itself.

"I hope it will promote [visitor's] connection to nature and they go on to preserve our planet," said Brenner.