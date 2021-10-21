Northwest meets Europe at the Queen Anne Beerhall

"When we took over about a year ago it was a real traditional Czech Republic beerhall. It's changed a little bit. Our concept was instead of having 25 taps of European beers, we took 15 and made them all local breweries," said co-owner Gary Szeredy.



They currently have 25 beers on tap but two stand out.



"Two of our favorites Fremont's Sky Kraken. It's a hazy pale ale so it's on the lighter side but really fruity," said co-owner Justin Andrews. "The second beer we had brewed with our friends over at Kirkland, Washington, Chainline. And they brewed it specifically for us it's called Uptown Helles. It’s a Helle's logger. It's delicious."