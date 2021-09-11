Hockey hangout Petoskey's Sports Bar brings the midwest to Seattle

Wood-fired pizza and Kraken-inspired drinks in Fremont make for a great start to game day.

SEATTLE — The address may say Seattle, but Petoskey's Sports Bar owner Joel Radin wants his place to feel Minnesota.



“I thought I could bring some of that midwest attitude, midwest friendly vibes. So it's chill, nothing too uptight," said Radin.



Not only does the Fremont bar bring a midwest vibe, it also offers up some of the food from the area too, including wood-fired pizza.



"The Great Mike Petoskey's, which is kind of a standard combination, especially in the Midwest. It has pepperoni, Italian sausage with onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers,” said Radin.

Another dish from home is their fish sandwich.



“The Walleye is a classic midwest thing. That's going to be our classic filet of Walleye that's breaded, lightly breaded, and then pan-fried, with tomato lettuce and onions."

Want a Kraken-inspired drink? They have those too.



"The blue beer is or most excellent Coors Light with some Kraken ink in it. It turns blue," said Radin. "The other drink we're doing is called The Deep."

"It's got the Kraken rum of course. And then it's got some Malibu, some almond flavor, pineapple, and a little car sow drizzled, and we top it with a maraschino cherry for the Kraken eye."



So when it comes to hockey hangouts, Petoskey's Sports Bar in Fremont is a big midwest, "You betcha."