Kraken fans can find a feast for your eyes and mouth at The Octopus Bar

SEATTLE — It's one of the most eclectic bars in Seattle.



"Everywhere you look is a story. It's a chapter in someone's life. Maybe not yours, but the fact that you get to intersect with it, that's the beauty of this place," said Thaleia Sundquist-Carr who works at The Octopus Bar in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. "This is a place where regardless of your color, your gender, your background, you are welcome here, you are family."



The Octopus Bar recently reopened in a new space that quadruples its capacity. But their food menu remains as solid as ever.



“We have the Chicago Dog," said Thaleia. "That's a bun, a dog, relish, pickles, diced tomato, Mama Lil’s peppers, yellow mustard, and poppy seeds. That sandwich right there is called the All Aboard. It's our take on a Club sandwich. Our fries are battered. They're battered nice and crisp for you."