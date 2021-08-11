Learn to play hockey at the Kraken Community Iceplex

The facility in Seattle's Northgate has skating programs for kids and adults — including curling and broomball!

SEATTLE — The Kraken Community Iceplex is not just the home of the Seattle Kraken and ice sports in Seattle — the facility is also dedicated to the development of ice sports for people of all ages in the Puget Sound area.

Enrolling yourself or your child in one of their many hockey programs will not only provide the benefits of physical exercise but will also instill lessons and skills that will last a lifetime.

“Being so close to the NHL players inspires everybody — it's just a really special place to fall in love with the best sport in the world,” said David Min, player development at the Iceplex.

Learning skating fundamentals before starting hockey is key. In classes for kids, coaches will progress students at their own pace through the different levels.

“Player safety is our number one priority, we want everyone in this building to play the game the right way.”

The Adult Learn to Play program is designed for those over the age of 18 who have never played hockey or have minimal experience. Upon completion of this program, players have the opportunity to progress into a new team in the Kraken Hockey League. Evening's Jose Cedeno took to the ice and admitted being on the ice is much different than being in the crowd:

“It’s a workout but I think I am getting it," he said.

Hockey is just one of the many activities on the ice that the Kraken Community Iceplex offers. They also have skating programs including curling and broomball. Visit the website to learn more.