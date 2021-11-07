Go inside Climate Pledge Arena's luxurious amenity spaces

The new Seattle arena has seven amenity spaces for premium ticket holders including suites and a modern food hall.

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena developers say there isn't a bad seat in the house. But if you want to experience the lap of luxury, you'll need to visit one of the arena's premium clubs or suites.

Rockwell Group, an architecture and design firm, was hired to create the spaces in the new arena. The group is known for its work designing high-end hotels. It also knows a thing or two about sports venues. Rockwell is behind the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, the suites and clubs at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, and the new Miami Dolphins' training facility. For Climate Pledge, they wanted to create an unprecedented fan experience that keeps the city front and center. Good thing they have a local on their roster. Shawn Sullivan is from Seattle and was part of the arena's design team.

"[The spaces] are all inspired by places around Seattle, whether it's in Pioneer Square, downtown warehouses, or loft spaces," said Sullivan.

The amenity spaces include VIP suites, an invite-only cocktail lounge, a fine dining restaurant and a club that comes with views of Seattle's most iconic landmark – the Space Needle.

"I hope the reaction, if they grew up here, is 'Wow, what a change to this building,'" said Sullivan. "I saw my first concert [at Key Arena] when I was a little kid and it's so exciting to work on a building that's been lovingly reinvented.

Sullivan also hopes that the spaces feel engaging and that they created a place that visitors would want to spend an entire evening at.