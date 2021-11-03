U-District bar turns Husky purple into blue for the Seattle Kraken

Earl's on the Ave welcomes Seattle hockey fans with a new pre-game drinks menu. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There are tons of places in Seattle's U-District to grab a bite to eat or have a brew before a Huskies game. But, we found a place right here on The Ave that's more than happy to welcome in Kraken fans.

Earl’s on the Ave — It’s been a popular haunt for Dawg fans for more than three decades, but now it’s opening its doors to a new breed of fanatics.

"We're a huge Husky bar, but we're so excited about the Kraken and happy to pivot to be a Kraken bar,” said Owner Robert McLaughlin.



Looking for a pre-game bite? You have to try Earl’s Philly cheesesteak... oh, and their wings!



"They're not just deep-fried,” McLaughlin explained, “They're in a dry rub. They're sautéed a little bit, and then fired and sautéed again and we bring them out that way."



And the Philly? McLaughlin had this to say about the classic sandwich: “What can you say, a Philly is a Philly.”

“It's huge,” he continued, “Loaded with onions and peppers, lots of shaved beef. It's a big old sandwich that will fill anybody up."



Earl’s on the Ave has also made a couple of Kraken cocktails for its new clientele.

"One of our most famous drinks is the Purple Rain for husky football,” McLaughlin said, “We kind of modified that a bit to the Hat-Trick.”



The Hat-Trick has three ingredients: Lemonade, raspberry lemonade and Blue Curacao to give the drink a Kraken-blue hue.



The other new cocktail is the Kraken Eye which has Kraken spiced rum, more of that sour Blue Curacao and shot of grenadine to give it a red eye.

