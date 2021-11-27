x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Beneath the Surface

Upcoming events at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Finish 2021 strong and bring in the new year with concerts, sporting events and comedy shows at Climate Pledge Arena.
Credit: Trevor Noah

SEATTLE —

Trevor Noah — Nov. 26 

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is making a stop here on his world tour "Back to Abnormal.” The show is Nov. 26.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — Nov. 27

The very next day, you can watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra take the stage. They have two shows on Nov. 27, one at 3:30 and another at 8:00.

Seattle U vs. McNeese State — Dec. 1

December has lots of sporting events to choose from. Seattle U takes on McNeese State on December 1st.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers — Dec. 3

The Seattle Kraken play the first of nine December games on the 3rd, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama — Dec. 4

The very next evening, it's back to basketball for the "Battle in Seattle," when the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec.4.

Jo Koy — Jan. 22

In the new year, check out Tacoma's own Jo Koy for a night of laughter as he performs stand-up on Jan. 22.

Kane Brown — Jan. 28

Country artist Kane Brown plays the Pledge on January 28th.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown — Feb. 4

WWE Smackdown thunders into the arena on February 4th.

Imagine Dragons — March 7

Catch pop-rock band Imagine Dragons on March 7th.

John Mayer — March 22

Singer-songwriter John Mayer takes the stage on March 22nd.

Journey / March 28

It was just announced that Journey and Billy Idol are playing March 28th.

In Other News

Test your hockey skills at new Pacific Science Center exhibition