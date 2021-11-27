Upcoming events at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Finish 2021 strong and bring in the new year with concerts, sporting events and comedy shows at Climate Pledge Arena.

SEATTLE — Trevor Noah — Nov. 26

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is making a stop here on his world tour "Back to Abnormal.” The show is Nov. 26.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — Nov. 27

The very next day, you can watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra take the stage. They have two shows on Nov. 27, one at 3:30 and another at 8:00.

Seattle U vs. McNeese State — Dec. 1

December has lots of sporting events to choose from. Seattle U takes on McNeese State on December 1st.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers — Dec. 3

The Seattle Kraken play the first of nine December games on the 3rd, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m.



Gonzaga vs. Alabama — Dec. 4

The very next evening, it's back to basketball for the "Battle in Seattle," when the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec.4.



Jo Koy — Jan. 22

In the new year, check out Tacoma's own Jo Koy for a night of laughter as he performs stand-up on Jan. 22.

Kane Brown — Jan. 28

Country artist Kane Brown plays the Pledge on January 28th.



WWE Friday Night SmackDown — Feb. 4

WWE Smackdown thunders into the arena on February 4th.

Imagine Dragons — March 7

Catch pop-rock band Imagine Dragons on March 7th.



John Mayer — March 22

Singer-songwriter John Mayer takes the stage on March 22nd.

Journey / March 28