Upcoming events at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Trevor Noah — Nov. 26
Daily Show host Trevor Noah is making a stop here on his world tour "Back to Abnormal.” The show is Nov. 26.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — Nov. 27
The very next day, you can watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra take the stage. They have two shows on Nov. 27, one at 3:30 and another at 8:00.
Seattle U vs. McNeese State — Dec. 1
December has lots of sporting events to choose from. Seattle U takes on McNeese State on December 1st.
Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers — Dec. 3
The Seattle Kraken play the first of nine December games on the 3rd, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Alabama — Dec. 4
The very next evening, it's back to basketball for the "Battle in Seattle," when the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec.4.
Jo Koy — Jan. 22
In the new year, check out Tacoma's own Jo Koy for a night of laughter as he performs stand-up on Jan. 22.
Kane Brown — Jan. 28
Country artist Kane Brown plays the Pledge on January 28th.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown — Feb. 4
WWE Smackdown thunders into the arena on February 4th.
Imagine Dragons — March 7
Catch pop-rock band Imagine Dragons on March 7th.
John Mayer — March 22
Singer-songwriter John Mayer takes the stage on March 22nd.
Journey / March 28
It was just announced that Journey and Billy Idol are playing March 28th.