The stars of NBC's new sci-fi show Debris talk about their new show

TUCKER: "Well they're handling covid very well everyone's very responsible with their safety protocols. And we certainly have those implemented on set. We we're tested every single day. So we have a high degree of confidence in the team that we have and ultimately want to create a show where you don't even have any awareness of that." So we've had we've been very lucky to be employed. I can tell you that much."



DEVER: “Well we're glad everyone is being safe. So what is the premise of Debris?”



TUCKER: "Sure, About 30 years ago, the United States and the UK, saw in their telescopes that there was an alien spacecraft and the debris of such that was hurtling towards Earth. And they put together a joint venture, a new department called orbital, which is the MI6 and CIA coming together to be prepared for when this debris starts falling through the Western Hemisphere."



DEVER: “And Rian this debris does some pretty strange stuff?”



STEELE: Yeah. So far the pieces that we've encountered, I mean, we've had clones we've had portals and other dimensions we've had mind-reading, unable to read thoughts and I'm just, every time I read a script, it's just I'm so I can't even believe Joel Wyman has done imagination and comes up with another way that the debris can affect us."



DEVER: “Well with all this Syfy stuff I have to ask: do believe there's life outside our own plant?”



STEELE: "I Mean, right, you kind of have to, no.? I mean, there's so many things out there. There are so many planets, there's so many galaxies. I mean, it just blows your mind."



DEVER: Yeah sure does. Rian and Jonathan, thanks so much for your time and we can’t wait to watch, Debris.



TUCKER: “Thanks so much appreciate it.”