Chicago PD star talks relevance of portraying law enforcement in 8th season of hit show

Chicago PD is part of the One Chicago Franchise, which includes Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

SEATTLE — Marina Squerciati plays intelligence officer Kim Burgess on Chicago PD. She and the cast are portraying law enforcement at a critical moment in time.

And they aren't running away from that.

"It's also art. We are not totally faithful to what's happening. But I do appreciate the show is acknowledging the George Floyd protests, acknowleding we live in a world post all that and addressing it. We aren't going about as normal as if nothing happened. It is a different world and I hope we are better for it. And we are trying to address it. Whether we reach the mark every episode is probably up for debate, but I appreciate being on a show that's trying because to be on a cop show and not at this point would irresponsible," explained Squerciati.

Chicago PD is in it's 8th season. And Squerciati attributes part of its success to the show's willingness to embrace complexity.

"It's never black and white. It always lives in the grey area. I feel like especially In American television the hero is always right, the hero, our main cast, and I don't think that's true on this show. We've made mistakes. We've done too little. We've done too much and I think that's true of all humans, especially police officers because everytihng you are doing is being scrutinized. So I like that our cops aren't always the hero, sometimes we do wrong things and that is something I like about the show and wrestling with that," shared Squericati.