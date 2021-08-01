Ted Danson returns to NBC in the new comedy Mr. Mayor - What's On This Week

This is Danson's 3rd show with the network

History of Swear Words / Now / Netflix

Want to know where bad words came from? Then don't miss the Nick Cage hosted doc, History of Swear Words. The six-part series shows the origins of various curse words, some of which date back more than a thousand years. You can watch the words now on Netflix.

The Rhythm Section / January 11 / Prime Video

A movie you might have missed in theatres is heading to your home. The Rhythm Section stars Blake Lively and Jude Law in a gritty, anti-James Bond thriller about the futility of revenge and the limits of violence. You can see it on Amazon Prime Video on January 11th.



Mr. Mayor / January 7 / NBC