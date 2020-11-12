Not 1, but 2 Meryl Streep movies are coming to your screens - What's On This Week

The do-it-all Oscar winner has been pretty busy

I'm Your Woman / December 11 / Amazon Prime Video

Best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, actress Rachel Brosnahan stars in the new thriller, I'm Your Woman. She plays a mom forced to go on the run with her child after her husband betrays his business partner. The movie comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday.



Let Them All Talk / December 10 / HBO Max

Filmed during a real transatlantic crossing aboard the Queen Mary II before Covid, Let Them all Talk follows a small group of old friends who reunite after many years. the Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, and Candice Bergen film makes its maiden voyage on HBO Max on December 10.



The Prom / December 11 / Netflix