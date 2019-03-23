SEATTLE — Monster Energy Supercross makes a stop in the Emerald City for round 12, this is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world today.

This part aerial excitement, part high-speed chase, is set inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America like Seattle’s own Centurylink Field, attracting nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide.

“You can watch it on TV but in person, in the stands, is a whole different thing” said pro rider Tevin Tapia.

“This is the pinnacle of dirt bike racing, it's truly an honor,” said pro rider Carlen Gardner.

The world’s most talented endurance athletes competing on custom-designed tracks launching up to 30 feet in the air and covering distances of up to 90 feet all while navigating obstacles and each other on 225-pound motorcycles.

Supercross is a thrilling spectacle where action sports and motorsports collide.

