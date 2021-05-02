x
Entertainment

Super Bowl Advertisers: Who's In, Who's Out?

Some of the biggest advertisers are taking a break this year, leaving room for new players. Marketing strategist Tim Burt says COVID has changed things.

SEATTLE — For many people, the Super Bowl ads are the biggest highlight of the event.  But marketing strategist Tim Burt says this year's ads will be missing some big brands. 

While Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola, are taking a break, it means new brands are stepping into the arena for the first time.  Burt also says the tone of the ads could be different, referencing COVID and tougher times for everyone.

