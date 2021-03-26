Two Hollywood heavyweights battle it out in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' - What's On This Week

Who you got? The lizard or the ape? #k5evening

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers / March 26 / Diseny+

It's an all-new quack attack. The 10-episode series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, follows a new storyline in the Mighty Ducks universe, and it will include Emilio Estevez in his original role as coach Gordon Bombay along with a new cast of characters. You can lace up with the series starting tomorrow on Disney+.



The Irregulars / March 26 / Netflix

Looking for something elementary? The new Sherlock Holmes-inspired series, The Irregulars, follows a gang of street kids in Victorian London, who are hired to investigate supernatural happenings around the city by Dr. Watson. The new game is afoot starting Friday on Netflix.



Godzilla vs. Kong March 31 HBO Max & Theaters