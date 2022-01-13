x
Start the New Year and your mornings off with this healthy power bowl - Makini's Kitchen

This will give you energy for the day. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking to start the year by eating a little healthier, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a great recipe to start your day with.

Warm Oats & Quinoa Power Bowl
By Makini Howell

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup your oats

1 cup quinoa

4 cups plant milk or water (I am using Oatly brand oat milk, it is nice and thick, and rich) 

Knob of vegan butter

2-3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ cup oat milk set aside

1-2 tablespoons Maple syrup

Your favorite granola (I Am using this one

https://primalisland.com/product/cranberry-grain-free-granola/ )

½ cup Blueberries

½ cup Pomegranate seeds

2-3 Golden Kiwi sliced

2 Bananas sliced

Dried pear (optional)

Dried orange (optional)

Cooking Instructions

Cook your oatmeal and quinoa in liquid until the oats are soft and the quinoa puffs separate. Pour mixture into bowls and top with butter, milk, brown sugar, granola, fresh and dried fruit, nuts, and maple syrup on top.

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Chef Makini Howell with her Oat & Quinoa power bowl

