Xtreme International Ice Racing, Angel of the Winds Arena - February 16

If you're not sick of the snow and ice, why not check some out indoors. Xtreme International Ice Racing returns to Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday night.

Food & Wine Experience: Grand Tasting, Bell Harbor - February 23

It's one of the city's best eating events of the year. The Grand Tasting will bring together numerous restaurants and beverage makers for a great day of indulgence. it's all part of Seattle Magazine's, Food and Wine Experience and it happens on February 23.

Air Supply Emerald Queen Casino February 14

Would you like to spend your valentine’s day in the '80s? Well then head to Emerald Queen Casino as the band Air Supply will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic love, tomorrow night.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.