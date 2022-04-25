Soul singer Allen Stone talks about being in the semi-finals of NBC's American Song Contest

SEATTLE — The NBC show "American Song Contest" continues tonight with the semi-finals and a singer from Washington is among them. Evening’s Ellen Meny spoke with soul singer Allen Stone over Zoom about being on the show. Below is a transcript of her interview.
ELLEN: "So first of all, congrats on being on American Song Contest and getting to the semifinals. How does it feel to be here right now?"
ALLEN: "It's really exciting to get to represent Washington State. You know, the lineage of music that comes from the state of Washington is endless. And the history of music that has come out of that beautiful state, and specifically, Seattle, it's shaped who I am as a musician, and as a music lover. And so, getting to bring a piece of original music to national television. And represent Washington State is like, it feels good."
ELLEN: "Tell me a little bit about like, how did you end up on the show in the first place?
ALLEN: "So they approached me with the idea and, you know, initially when somebody approaches you with an idea like this, there's always those natural fears. It's like well, it's a competition show. Are they gonna let me be me? You know, kind of like that. I feel like I have a career. It seems weird to be on and there are all these kinds of like, things that sputter in your mind and make you be like a little bit wary of that. But I was able to pitch my artistry and like my idea for not only the song that I wanted to play and sing but the production that I wanted to use. And then I also got to represent Washington State. So kind of enough things lined up in a row that made me go, man, I think this will be a cool thing."
ELLEN: "Can you give us a little hint about the song you're gonna sing tonight?"
ALLEN: "We're doing the same exact tune. It's a song that I played on the previous episode. It's called A Bit of Both. A song I wrote with another Washington State producer, this young artist named LoFi. Tune in, check it out."
ELLEN: “Best of luck tonight. We will absolutely be watching and voting.”
ALLEN: "Thank you. Appreciate you."
American Song Contest Airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on NBC
