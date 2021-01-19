Watch award-winning social justice films from the comfort of your home

The best of the Social Justice Film Festival streams this weekend on January 22-24

SEATTLE — The Social Justice Film Festival has been promoting equity issues every October for almost 10 years. The event has expanded to include documentary, feature films, short film, and micro short film from local, national, and international filmmakers.

On January 22-24, they are going to show their best of the fest which is a showcase of the Social Justice Film Festival 2020's award winners.

"We are partnering with the Northwest Film Forum to actually do the online festival again, because we had to pivot last year in 2020, to actually have a first ever online Film Festival," said Aurora Martin, Executive Director of the Social Justice Film Festival & Institute.

One of the featured documentaries is directed by Evergreen State College Sociology professor, E Gilda Sheppard. "Since I Been Down" spotlights Tacoma in the 1990's when Washington voters passed a three-strikes law that sent children, considered irredeemable super-predators, to prison for life without parole.

Best of the Fest Filmmakers cover issues like environmental justice, women's rights, homelessness, civil rights, racial justice, democracy and hope.

"They are sharing stories that otherwise would not be shown in the mainstream. So they have an opportunity to really come together to actually join this larger festival that's really spotlighting, you know, what is social justice, which is a broad umbrella," added Aurora.

WATCH BEST OF THE FEST ONLINE: Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Social Justice Film Festival is offering pay-what-you-can tickets for streamlined and flexible viewing experience.