Savage singles dish on dating during COVID

SEATTLE — Amity, Evening's Jose Cedeno, Natasha Ryan and Cassidy Marayna talk singles life during the absolute weirdest time to be single.
- Valentine’s Day – Love it or Hate it? Too much attention given?
- Dating during COVID – harder, easier? Tales to tell?
- Who is the worst at setting you up – parents? Your friends who are in relationships?
- Has the way a single person is perceived, has that changed much? Do we respect singles more are you still feeling like you are put at the kiddie table?
- Always seems like we ask couples for advice, let’s turn the tables…any advice you want to give to couples?
