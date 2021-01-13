Stepping into the shoes of a small business owner - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — The women behind three of most Seattle's popular eateries joined us for a round of Hot Topics in our episode all about small businesses!
Today's Hot Topics
- What's it been like running a small business during the pandemic?
- What are some of your own favorite small businesses to support?
- Changing the topic a bit -- are you doing dry January or some kind of cleanse right now? How's it going?
- What are your hopes for 2021?
Today's Panelists
- Linda Derschang, Linda's Tavern
- Rachel Marshall, Rachel's Ginger Beer
- Robin Wehl Martin, Hello Robin
- Amity Addrisi, Host New Day Northwest
