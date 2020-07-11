Seattle singing trio keeps "Motown Era" music alive in national effort to support artists

The Jewel Tones teamed up with 17 groups throughout the country to make one music video that paid homage to vintage music

SEATTLE — Cheryse McLeod Lewis, Rachel Nofziger, and Elizabeth Galafa make up the Motown Era inspired singing trio "The Jewel Tones".

They are fashioned after the Supremes and the girl groups of the 1960's; and are all classically trained opea singers.

The Jewel Tones had only been a group for nearly a year when Covid 19 forced the cancellation of all their planned events.

"There's not only the lost wages that comes from losing these opportunities to perform, but also having an opportunity to engage with out community in work that we find so meaningful, shared Galafa.

While there's nothing that can replace the experience of a live show, the Jewel Tones are part of a national effort to at least offer some nostalgia.

The Jewel Tones teamed up with 17 other all-female vintage singing groups from 12 states across the country to make one music video.

The idea is to celebrate the music and to support all of the artists imapacted financially because of cancelled shows.

"I heard someone say recently, we were the first to stop our work becuase of covid and we might be the last to return. And so I want to make everyone aware this and that it has impacted a lot of us and it's been hard," said Galafa.

Rachel is a part time nurse, and the other Jewel Tones were working full-time as artists and performers before Covid.

As hard as it's been, they say it's moments like these that provide some hope.

"I'm so thankful for this interview because it reminds me that we are performers even though we aren't able to do that right now. We are still singers. That's still who we are," said Galafa.

After watching the video, people can donate to any of the artists featured and the hope is that when it's safe, all of these groups will return to their proper place, on stage.