Seattle Mariners start 2021 season against the Giants - What's on this Week



Mariners vs Giants / April 1 - 3 / Root Sports

It's time to play ball! Your Seattle Mariners kick off the 2021 baseball season with a three-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants. Fans will be back in the stands at T-Mobile Park but if you weren't one of the 9,000 people to score a ticket, you can watch the games on Root Sports.



Law and Order: Organized Crime / Tonight / NBC