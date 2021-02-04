Seattle Mariners start 2021 season against the Giants - What's on this Week

Mariners vs Giants / April 1 - 3 / Root Sports
It's time to play ball! Your Seattle Mariners kick off the 2021 baseball season with a three-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants. Fans will be back in the stands at T-Mobile Park but if you weren't one of the 9,000 people to score a ticket, you can watch the games on Root Sports.
Law and Order: Organized Crime / Tonight / NBC
He's baaaack! After a decade away the beloved Law & Order character Elliot Stabler returns. Actor Christopher Meloni returns to his SVU roots tonight at 9:00 pm with a two-part crossover with his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Concrete Cowboy / April 2 / Netflix
In the new movie Concrete Cowboy, Idris Elba stars as a horseman tasked with reining in his estranged son's bad behavior. You can mosey up to the film starting Friday on Netflix.
