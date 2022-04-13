Seattle International Film Festival returns with in-person, virtual screenings

SIFF is back! Explore and celebrate the world of film with a new slate of independent movies from across the world.

SEATTLE — The 48th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) kicks off Thursday night, April 14, returning as a hybrid experience after going completely virtual last year and canceling in 2020.

Movie buffs can once again rejoice in the local celebration of independent filmmaking.

The films, many of them made amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, come from every corner of the world, including countries like Denmark, Malaysia, Hungary and Nigeria.

Those looking to take in one of the arty flicks have until April 24 to watch at one of the festival’s three in-person theaters or virtually on SIFF Channel.

However, SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett is excited to have the in-person screenings back, saying, “When you're in the cinema, laughs are funnier, jokes are funnier and jump scares are a little scarier and eerie things are a little weirder.”

Below are a few things you should know about the annual event:

Where is the festival?

The 2022 SIFF is being made available both virtually and in person.

Moviegoers can check showtimes and catch a film at one of the festival’s many theaters around the city, including the SIFF Film Center at Seattle Center, the SIFF Cinema Uptown in the city’s Uptown neighborhood or the SIFF Cinema Egyptian in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Each SIFF theater, with its unique charm, offers something different, with the SIFF Film Center offering a state-of-the-art 90-seat theater. The SIFF Cinema Uptown showcases three theaters with 150-450 seats. The SIFF Cinema Egyptian is a single-screen historic theater located in the Seattle Central College’s Fine Arts building.

The virtual SIFF Channel works like a streaming platform and allows festival-goers to enjoy their new favorite films without leaving their homes.

How do I attend SIFF?

There are a number of ways to fest when it comes to SIFF, and it all really comes down to how many films you can take over the course of 10 days.

First off, SIFF is bookended by opening and closing night celebrations. Those interested in watching the opening night film “Navalny” and attending the gala at the Paramount Theatre Thursday night can purchase a ticket for $75. Those looking for special access can buy the red carpet experience for $350.

“We're really excited to be back at the Paramount after about a decade away,” Barrett said. “One of the things that film does so well is it creates these conversations around the big issues and the big thoughts that we're having right now.”

Then on closing night, enjoy a screening and the closing party for $85. Skip the flick and head straight for the festivities for $40.

Passes are also available, costing anywhere from $40 to $2,500. These allow attendees perks like priority seating, free admission to all regularly priced screenings and access to preview screenings ahead of opening day.

There’s also a $200 virtual pass, which gives access to all regularly priced virtual screenings.

Finally, film lovers can purchase individual tickets, regularly priced at $15 for each screening or a pack of six tickets for $75.

What’s playing at SIFF?

Opening night will feature the film “Navalny” at 7 p.m., which tells the story of Alexei Navalny, who is the leader of the opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin and suffered being poisoned by a Cold War-era nerve agent. Navalny says it was Putin who ordered the poisoning.

Some other notable films include Jeff Baena’s “Spin Me Round,” a comedy starring Alison Brie from “Community,” about a Bakersfield restaurant chain manager who wins a chance to head to Italy where she suffers misstep after misstep. The film shows on April 15 at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian at 6:15 p.m. and on April 16 at SIFF Cinema Uptown at 1:30 p.m.

Also on April 16, SIFF will host the world premiere of “Kaepernick & America,” which is showing at 6:30 p.m. at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian. The documentary looks at the former NFL quarterback’s rise to social justice advocate.

“This is a really terrific insight into him both as an athlete and a social justice activist,” Barrett said.

For closing night on April 24, the festival will screen “Call Jane,” which stars Elizabeth Banks, at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Showing at 6 p.m., the film features Banks as a 1960s housewife who becomes pregnant and then develops a heart complication. While seeking a safe abortion, she ends up joining the Jane Collective, a group of abortion providers.

“It's a terrific study, a terrific way to think about the history of choice and abortion rights in America,” Barrett said.

To check out all of the showtimes across the 10-day event, head to the SIFF calendar. If there’s a particular movie you’re to see, use the SIFF’s Film Finder tool, which also allows you to browse films based on genre, mood, director and country or region.

What about COVID?

With the return of in-person screenings, SIFF has released its own COVID policy, which requires masks for all movie-goers while they are not in their seats.

Additionally, SIFF is encouraging attendees to buy their tickets online, to activate Washington Exposures Notifications on their smartphone and to leave 6 feet between their group and others.

SIFF has also required staff to be vaccinated against COVID and that they wear masks at all times. SIFF also upgraded its HVAC system to filter COVID-19 particles in the air.

Anything else?

In-person attendees should arrive early for their movies. SIFF suggests arriving at least 10 minutes early to ensure you have a seat.

Also, attendees must find their correct line whether they are pass holders, ticket holders or on standby for a ticket.

Those streaming movies on the SIFF Channel should be aware that some movies are geo-blocked and only available for Washington residents. Additionally, most of the films are only available to residents in the U.S.