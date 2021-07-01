Seattle Mariners return to full capacity crowds at T-Mobile Park - What's Up This Week



Zan Fiskum / July 2 / The Triple Door

How about some live, in-person music? Maple Valley raised and top 10 The Voice contestant Zan Fiskum will be performing her brooding folk/pop sound in front of real live people! She'll be doing two shows on July 2 at The Triple Door.



No Sudden Move / July 1 / HBO Max

Set in 1954 Detroit, the new Steven Soderbergh movie No Sudden Move is a crime thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Jon Hamm. You can watch it starting today on HBO MAX.



Mariners Grand Re-Opening / July 2 / T-Mobile Park

It's an opening day do-over. Your Seattle Mariners are celebrating the return of full capacity crowds with a grand re-opening night. There will be pre-game ceremonies honoring healthcare workers for their dedication throughout the pandemic, and after the game, you can enjoy some early 4th of July fireworks. The party happens Friday night at T Mobile Park.