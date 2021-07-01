x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Seattle Mariners return to full capacity crowds at T-Mobile Park - What's Up This Week

Are you gearing up to see the M's play in person? #k5evening
Credit: Seattle Mariners MLB


Zan Fiskum / July 2 / The Triple Door
How about some live, in-person music? Maple Valley raised and top 10 The Voice contestant Zan Fiskum will be performing her brooding folk/pop sound in front of real live people! She'll be doing two shows on July 2 at The Triple Door.

No Sudden Move / July 1 / HBO Max
Set in 1954 Detroit, the new Steven Soderbergh movie No Sudden Move is a crime thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Jon Hamm. You can watch it starting today on HBO MAX.

Mariners Grand Re-Opening / July 2 / T-Mobile Park
It's an opening day do-over. Your Seattle Mariners are celebrating the return of full capacity crowds with a grand re-opening night. There will be pre-game ceremonies honoring healthcare workers for their dedication throughout the pandemic, and after the game, you can enjoy some early 4th of July fireworks. The party happens Friday night at T Mobile Park.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.