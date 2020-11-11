Seattle theatre company pivots to sound-only productions

Book-It Reparatory Theatre is doing 5 audio dramas for their 2020-2021 season

SEATTLE — Imagine doing a show and never getting to meet fellow actors in person.

That's exactly what Book-It Repertory Theatre is managing to pull off -- keeping everyone safe and still coming out with an amazing production. Under normal circumstances, the Seattle theatre company performs theatrical versions of books onstage. Since nearly all large in-person events have been called off, they needed to pivot.

All professional actors involved are now in production for a series of audio dramas for their 2020-2021 season. The shift to Zoom from in-person group rehearsals was definitely an adjustment.

"It's strange to be on Zoom and try to read body language and feel the energy of the room, because there is no room," said Brandon J. Simmons, who is directing their upcoming production for The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde.

When virtual rehearsals ended, each actor voiced their role in an audio booth alone, with minimal crew. Their first audio production - Childfinder by Octavia Butler -- came out a few weeks ago.

Artistic Director Gus Menary says all of this is the ultimate theatre of the mind and he can't wait for people to engage with the theatrical nonprofit differently.