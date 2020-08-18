To-go tasting kits bring the Seattle Cider Summit festivities to you

Kits include access to the virtual festival cider tasting Sep. 12 where you'll raise a glass and make merry with Washington's world-class cider makers. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We can't actually rub elbows this year, but we can still connect with Washington's world class cider makers and raise a glass with our fellow enthusiasts the 2020 way at the Cider Summit Seattle Virtual Festival.

The beloved annual event is in its 11th year and there's no way they could it let it just drift by without the pomp and circumstance Washington's Cider scene so richly deserves. Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder filled us in on the ingenious plan they hatched with the Northwest Cider Association to gather us all together for some hearty entertainment, a few laughs, and of course .. a virtual cider tasting!

The Cider Summit created 2 Festival To-Go Tasting Kits to deliver a variety of flavors from some of Washington's finest cider makers to your door. (For a delivery fee ... or you can just pick it up.) Each kit includes two Cider Summit logo 6-ounce stemless tasting glasses and a bar towel, access to the guided virtual tasting on September 12th, and some shwag from participating cider makers in addition to the cider selection of your choice:

The Bottle Classics Tasting Kit ($69 + fees) includes one 500ml bottle each from makers Alpenfire, Chatter Creek, Finnriver, Liberty, Snowdrift and Virtue Salut! - their 2020 collaboration cider.

($69 + fees) includes one 500ml bottle each from makers Alpenfire, Chatter Creek, Finnriver, Liberty, Snowdrift and Virtue Salut! - their 2020 collaboration cider. The Modern Cider Tasting Kit ($42 + fees) includes one can each from makers Bad Granny, Herb’s, Incline, Schilling, Seattle, Tieton, Yonder and a bottle of Virtue Salut! - their 2020 collaboration cider. (This is the one guest-host Brooke Fox tried!)

Orders must be in by 11:59 PM on Sun. Aug. 30th! The drive-through pick up event is Sat. Sept 12th or you can arrange for delivery within their local delivery area for $8 + fees per kit. Get all the details at cidersummitnw.com.