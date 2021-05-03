Seattle-based 'The DR & the DJ' podcast reminds us we're not alone

Super couple KEXP DJ John Richards and Dr. Amy Lindsey discuss a variety of mental health topics with musicians, authors, doctors and more

SEATTLE — Most of us will agree that topics like anxiety, depression, grief, and relationship troubles aren't exactly the easiest things to talk about.

In a new podcast from super couple DJ John Richards and Dr. Amy Lindsey, they're bringing those difficult but necessary conversations to the forefront. It's called "The DR and the DJ" -- and its goal is to showcase the power of music, health, and community with interviews with musicians, authors, doctors, and more.

The duo is unafraid to talk about their personal experiences on these subjects, too.

"We've been through some stuff. We try to make people feel less alone," said Richards. "We talk about getting through this thing called life."

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"In this pandemic with all the isolation and stay-at-home orders, social distancing, I think people really need human connection," said Dr. Lindsey.

In many ways, it was the pandemic itself that turned the podcast into a reality. Our need to have mental health discussions right now helped the show develop more organically.