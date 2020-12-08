Fall City artist Salty Seattle's permanent pasta creation for Gigi Hadid (Tell us everything!!)

Turns out the creator of that pasta installation is non-other than mom, pasta artist, author, and friend of the show Linda Miller Nicholson, aka Salty Seattle ! Of course, we jumped on the opportunity to talk with her to find out all the details.

About Salty Seattle: "Linda Miller Nicholson is an internationally-recognized pasta powerhouse. She has been featured on The Today Show, O Magazine, Saveur, Good Housekeeping, Buzzfeed, Elle, the BBC, and Business Insider, to name a few. She has made pasta art for Katy Perry, Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Snooki, and the cast of The Chew, and with Harry Connick Jr. She’s been the subject of several documentaries, has a popular cookbook called Pasta, Pretty Please, and regularly appears on national television in addition to hosting an online pasta show on The Food Network." saltyseattle.com