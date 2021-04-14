Russell Wilson, Ciara to host special encouraging everyone to get vaccinated on NBC

The program will also feature stars like Matthew McConaughey and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with cameos from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are set to host a TV special on NBC encouraging people to get vaccinated on Sunday. The special is called "Roll up Your Sleeves." The show starts at 7 p.m.

The special will include stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Shaquille O'Neal Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Billy Crystal, Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Vin Gupta, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour, and Wanda Sykes. Cameos are also expected from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Matthew McConaughey will also make an appearance, interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"The COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives and bring back the moments we all miss most," Ciara said in a promo for the special.