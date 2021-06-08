A new picture book from 'Rugrats' voice actress Cheryl Chase

SEATTLE — If you grew up with (or your kids constantly watched) "Rugrats" on Nickelodeon, you'll recognize Cheryl Chase's voice as the iconic Angelica Pickles. Chase's new children's book "That's Coola, Tallulah!" shares the adventures of Stella Bella and her doll Tallulah, inspired by Angelica's relationship with her doll Cynthia.
ABOUT THE BOOK: Ever wonder what your favorite lovey would do if you let them be in charge of playtime? Imagine being the fairiest of fairy princesses, the unicorniest unicorns, or tea party hostesses with the mostesses. Seeing is believing in this carefree romp of freedom and fun, featuring Stella Bella and her lively doll, Tallulah. They are inseparable playmates who get into all sorts of mischief. In the middle of the pair's high jinks, though, Stella Bella's conscience always leads her the right way-until its tea time and the cookie jar gets broken. When Mommy discovers the mess, uh oh, the two are separated. Will Stella Bella and Tallulah ever be able to play together again?
