It's Sunset Season! 3 great reasons to turn that frown upside down

Feeling overwhelmed? So are we! These good-news stories will lighten your load. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — A lot of us are starting to feel a little down from the weight of the "new normal" lifestyle and need a little lift, so we decided to drum up a few good news headlines to turn that frown upside-down.

Good News for the Ecosystem: Wolverines Return

Wolverines have returned to Mount Rainier National Park after 100 years, and despite their ferocious reputation - they are a lot cuter than we thought they would be! The species was almost wiped out and are still very rare. Fish and wildlife estimates there are only 20 wolverines in Washington state. Their comeback is good news for both wildlife management and the health of the ecosystem. So, if you are hiking around in the back-country of Mount Rainier, be on the lookout!

Good News for Foodies: You can still get your fair-food fix

The Washington State Fair is a fall family tradition for many of us, and this year, like so many other events, it's not happening. You may be starting to really feel the loss, like we are. The crafts, the collections, the rides, the goats, the smells the scones ... but wait... there's good news! You can still get your fair food fix!

The Washington State Fair is bringing back their Fair Food-To-Go experience every weekend this month. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday you can drive-through and pick up that scone, Krusty Pup, or elephant ear. They say the traffic flow has been improved and they've added some atmosphere. Be on the lookout for barnyard animals (hopefully goats!) on the route.

Good News for All: It’s Sunset Season!

You may be starting to notice the sunlight hours are slipping away a bit more each day. We could just focus on the impending gloom, doom, and darkness of winter, but instead - let's focus on the good news. It's sunset season!

We love this time of year! The quality of light changes, it gets more yellow and the shadows get sharper. There's that crisp feeling of fall in the air. We get incredible sunsets and they always make you feel good, so take note and make it a point to get outside. Take it all in and appreciate the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

It’s also great opportunity to get a spectacular photo! If you post a great sunset photo tag us #newdaynw so we can see it and perhaps share with everyone!