Your next great escape: Paranormal Romance Fiction (If it's not already!)

SEATTLE — Paranormal Romance Fiction is all the rage! Stephenie Meyer's Twilight is, of course, one of the major players but there's a lot more out there than just the Cullens. A growing genre of telepaths, shapeshifters, ghosts, and other fantastical, sexy entities looking for love awaits.
Misha Stone from Seattle Public Library and Jasmine Silvera, author of the Grace Bloods and Tooth & Spell Series join us to discuss the appeal of the genre, it's explosion in the publishing industry, and recommendations for popular and indie titles that will spirit you away and probably get you hooked.
Paranormal Romance Fiction Recommendations
- Burn for Me by Ilona Andrews
- Silver Silence by Nalini Singh
- Hot & Badgered by Shelly Laurenston
- Bite Me by Piper Drake Alter-identity PJ Schnyder
- The Cupid Mixup (The Cupid Guild Book 1) by L. Penelope
- The Scribe (Irin Chronicles Book 1) by Elizabeth Hunter
- Binding Shadows (Tooth & Spell Book 1) by Jasmine Silvera
